Teal Out raises $4,800 for Ovarian Cancer research

Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:52am admin

    HARLAN -- The annual Teal Out held at Harlan Community High School’s volleyball game Tuesday evening, Sept. 17 raised $4,800, to be donated to Colleen’s Dream Foundation.  The monies will be used to research for a reliable early detection test for ovarian cancer as well as to find a cure for advanced stage ovarian cancer.
    During the last seven years of this event, nearly $250,000 has been raised by the Harlan community for the Colleen’s Dream Foundation. 

