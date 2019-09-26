Teal Out raises $4,800 for Ovarian Cancer research
HARLAN -- The annual Teal Out held at Harlan Community High School’s volleyball game Tuesday evening, Sept. 17 raised $4,800, to be donated to Colleen’s Dream Foundation. The monies will be used to research for a reliable early detection test for ovarian cancer as well as to find a cure for advanced stage ovarian cancer.
During the last seven years of this event, nearly $250,000 has been raised by the Harlan community for the Colleen’s Dream Foundation.
