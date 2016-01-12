Tech firm for Christmas lights ends contract
HARLAN – Shelby County will have to decide how to proceed with Christmas light storage and programming in the future as a four-year agreement with a Harlan company will soon come to an end.
Off Kilter Media has notified the county that the 2016 Christmas season will be its last in providing support and storage for the light display. “Our business has grown in another direction since we originally took on this project, and we will no longer support this type of technology at the conclusion of our current show,” said Josh Hansen in a letter to the county.
