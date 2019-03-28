TEEN HEALTH AND RESILIENCY FAIR
The Iowa State Patrol Impaired and Distracted Driving course was held at the Teen Health & Resiliency Fair Saturday morning at HCHS. Participants could chose to wear the fatal vision googles or text while driving as they navigated the route.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95