Joseph Andersen chose the text while driving option and found out how dangerous it is to text and drive as he knocked over several cones and did not drive safely because he was texting. Assisting the drivers was Cody McCreedy (standing). See more photos from the Teen Health & Resiliency Fair on page 6A in today’s Tribune.

TEEN HEALTH AND RESILIENCY FAIR

Thu, 03/28/2019 - 10:49am admin

    The Iowa State Patrol Impaired and Distracted Driving course was held at the Teen Health & Resiliency Fair Saturday morning at HCHS. Participants could chose to wear the fatal vision googles or text while driving as they navigated the route.

