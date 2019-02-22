Teen health fair moved to Sat., March 23

HARLAN -- Impending inclement weather on Sat., February 23 forced officials to postpone the Teen Health and Resiliency Fair to Sat., March 23, from 9 a.m.-noon at Harlan Community High School.

This free event is designed to help promote healthy lifestyle choices for teens and their families. More than 25 booths, speakers, and activities will be set up to provide information on teen health, safety and building the capacity to adapt to life challenges.

There will be free food, music and prizes for teens at the event. All participants will receive a door prize and will be eligible for grand prizes. Prizes include a kayak, bicycles, games, a Fitbit, snowshoes, fishing poles, Wellness Center passes, yoga kits, Hydro Flask, shoes, running apparel and much more.

It is being held in collaboration with the Shelby Coun-ty Wellness Alliance, Harlan Community Schools, and the Shelby County Prevent Child Abuse Council, is sponsoring a Teen Health and Resiliency Fair on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019, from 9 a.m.-noon at Har-lan Community High School.

For a full listing of prizes, visit Myrtue Medical Center’s or the Shelby County Wellness Alliance Facebook page.