Teen health fair promotes positive lifestyles

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center’s Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Shelby County Wellness Alliance, Harlan Community Schools, and the Shelby County Prevent Child Abuse Council, is sponsoring a Teen Health and Resiliency Fair on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019, from 9 a.m.-noon at Harlan Community High School.

This free event is designed to help promote healthy lifestyle choices for teens and their families. More than 25 booths, speakers, and activities will be set up to provide information on teen health, safety and building the capacity to adapt to life challenges.

