TESLA CHARGING STATION INSTALLED
SHELBY -- A Tesla supercharger station has been installed at The Corn Crib in Shelby just off Interstate 80. There are eight superchargers available 24 hours per day, seven days per week, offering up to 120kW. The charging stations are popping up all across the country to allow Tesla drivers to quickly recharge the vehicle batteries, many times within 30 minutes.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95