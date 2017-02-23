Home / Home

They’re not worried about their jobs

Thu, 02/23/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    REGIONAL – Iowa Rep. Steve Holt and Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz said they aren’t worried about their jobs come re-election time.
    Local resident Aaron Nippert said he’s a lifetime Republican, and asked both about potential backlash from the passage of what some are calling a union-busting bill.  There are thousands of employees and their families affected by this bill, Nippert said.

