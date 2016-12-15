Thieves stealing delivered packages off front steps

HARLAN -- Thieves are making off with delivered packages in Harlan, and the Harlan Police Department is investigating.

Police officials said with the holiday season upon us, many residents are ordering their gifts online. This means many deliveries to residential areas around town are being made on a daily basis.

“These deliveries are being made while you’re at work and your kids are at school, nobody is home,” officials said. “This makes it extremely easy to have your deliveries stolen right off your front steps.”