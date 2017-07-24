Thraen inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

COUNTY – Harlan’s Mike Thraen is being inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, it was announced during award ceremonies at the Shelby County Fair last week.

The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame recognizes volunteers and staff who have exhibited outstanding service to their county 4-H program. Each county extension office may select an individual or couple to induct into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair 4-H Exhibit building the last day of the state fair.

Thraen has dedicated nearly 50 years of his life to Shelby County and the 4-H program.