Thursday, January 26 - Harlan Snow Emergency, Schools start late

The City of Harlan will be placed under a Snow Emergency as of 6 am Thursday morning, January 26th.

During a declared snow emergency, parking will be prohibited as follows, except after the cleaning operations have been completed:

• No parking will be allowed on north-south streets between 8:00 am and 12:00 Noon.

• No parking will be allowed on east-west streets between the hours of 1:00-5:00 pm.

If a vehicle is parked in violation of the above restrictions, it will be ticketed and towed in order that the snow clearing may proceed. The owner will be responsible for applicable towing and storage fees.

Violation of parking ordinance will result in a $25 fine.

2 hr late start for HCSD and SCCS. No AM Pre-school or Transitional Kindergarten for HCSD for Thurs, Jan. 26.