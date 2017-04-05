Time, age proposed for alcohol establishments

HARLAN – Persons under the age of 18 won’t be allowed to remain in a Harlan business that primarily serves alcohol for consumption on-site after 9 p.m. under an amendment to city ordinance being proposed by the Harlan City Council.

The council is expected to consider the amended ordinance at its regular meeting tonight. On April 18 the council approved the first reading of an amendment of city code regarding provisions pertaining to chapter 120 liquor licenses and wine and beer permits, section 120.05 (11) age to remain upon licenses premise.

Following discussion, some changes were made to the first reading, and an amended ordinance will be re-introduced tonight.

The proposed ordinance would not permit anyone under age 18 to remain upon a licensed premise after 9 p.m., if more than 50 percent of the dollar volume of the business is realized from alcoholic beverage, wine or beer sales annually. This provision doesn’t apply to businesses which sales of alcoholic beverages are consumed off site or holders of a class “C” beer permit only.

