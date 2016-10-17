Time to get a flu shot

REGIONAL -- Protect yourself, your family and community this season with an annual flu vaccine for everyone in your family who is six months and older.

Shelby County Public Health officials say it’s that time of year again where local residents should consider getting a flu shot. A number of flu vaccine clinics have been held and will continue to be held through the rest of October into November (see schedule).

While the timing of flu season is unpredictable, seasonal flu activity usually occurs in late fall and winter, but can last as late as May. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against influenza virus infection, making October a great time to get the flu vaccine!