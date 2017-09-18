Tiny Lund races celebrate 25 year anniversary

HARLAN – The region’s top race car drivers will meet at the Shelby County Speedway this weekend, as the final event of the racing season kicks off tonight with the 25th anniversary Tiny Lund Memorial Races, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 15-16.

The Tiny Lund Memorial will feature two days of racing excitement beginning when the gates open Friday at 3 p.m. for qualifying heats for all classes (beginning with hot laps at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.). Saturday the gates will open at 3 p.m. with hot laps at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. racing.

