Tivoli Fest 2019: Elk Horn on the Rise!

ELK HORN -- Tivoli Fest, Elk Horn’s annual Danish festival celebrating their Danish heritage, was a fun and exciting time for Danes as well as visitors from around Iowa and the nation. With the rise in new businesses coming to town, the Museum of Danish America becoming accredited and the historic Danish Windmill being restored to working condition again, they had many reasons to celebrate!

This 40th annual festival was packed with an assortment of activities and world champion (#7-ranked eater in the world and #1-ranked female) Miki Sudo competed with other top competitive eaters at the third annual Tivoli Fest World Æbleskiver-Eating Championship sanctioned by Major League Eating this past Saturday.