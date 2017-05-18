Tivoli Fest to host first-ever Æbleskiver eating contest

ELK HORN -- World champion Matt Stonie will compete with other top competitive eaters at the first-ever Annual Tivoli Fest World Æbleskiver Eating Championship sanctioned by Major League Eating on May 27 at 2 p.m. at Tivoli Fest, held in downtown Elk Horn.

Æbleskiver are a type of round pancake cooked in a special stove-top pan with half-spherical molds. The center is soft and fluffy and the crust is crisp and browned. Originating in the country of Denmark, they can be served with powdered sugar, topped or filled with jam or maple syrup or rolled in sugar. Competitive eaters will seek to set a new world record in the Æbleskiver discipline.

