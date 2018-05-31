Tivoli Traditions...Hygge & Æbleskiver

REGIONAL -- Tivoli Fest is this weekend, and the theme this year is “Tivoli Traditions.... Hygge and Æbleskiver.”

“The first time I went to Denmark with my family, we went to my grandmother’s friend’s house and she didn’t know we were coming. We walked into her house and she took us into the parlor, which was closed, and on the table was a vase of flowers, just fresh flowers, she didn’t know we were coming. We sat down and she brought us coffee and lit a candle,” Lisa Riggs, the director of the Danish Windmill said.

Riggs labeled this experience as Hygge. This Danish word cannot be directly translated to a word, but rather a feeling.

ELK HORN -- On May 26 at 2 p.m. Major League Eating professionals will converge in Elk Horn to compete in the second annual Æbleskiver Eating Championship and attempt to beat Matt Stonie's world record and win a piece of the $4,000 grand prize total.

This internally soft and fluffy, but externally crisp pancake ball, will challenge eaters to consume as many as they can in eight minutes.

Stonie, the 2017 World Champion eater, set the record of 87 æbleskivers last year and Gideon Oji came in second with 73.