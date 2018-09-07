Top 10 HCS employee salaries
HARLAN -- The public notice in the July 3 Harlan Tribune listed all Harlan Community Schools salaries for the school’s past fiscal year.
Included were these top 10 salaries:
Justin Wagner, $214,950; John Connell, $140,417; Jeffrey Moser, $117,174; Mitch Osborn, $116,504; Scott Frohlich, $106,524;
Kelly Juhl, $95,597; Chad Swanson, $93,411; Brian Gubbels, $91,619; William Kearney, $89,883; and Kelly Polson, $89,571.
There were an additional eight employees making more than $80,000 in 2017-18 school year.
See full list in the July 3 Tribune public notices.
