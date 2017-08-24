Home / Home

Top 10 HCS school salaries are listed

Thu, 08/24/2017 - 12:00pm admin

HARLAN -- The top 10 school salaries for the Harlan Community School District include these 10:
    Justin Wagner, $213,697; Elaine Baughman, $130,711; William Mueller, $110,316; John Connell, $110,297; Donna Muller, $109,447;
    Jeffrey Moser, $108,048; Della Newlin, $107,834; Mitch Osborn, $106,512; Gloria Miller, $106,041; and Scott Frohlich, $106,034.
    These and all other salaries totaled $11,078,285 paid during the 2016-17 school year ending June 30.  The complete list was published in the July 14 Harlan News-Advertiser public notices.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here