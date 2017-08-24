Top 10 HCS school salaries are listed
HARLAN -- The top 10 school salaries for the Harlan Community School District include these 10:
Justin Wagner, $213,697; Elaine Baughman, $130,711; William Mueller, $110,316; John Connell, $110,297; Donna Muller, $109,447;
Jeffrey Moser, $108,048; Della Newlin, $107,834; Mitch Osborn, $106,512; Gloria Miller, $106,041; and Scott Frohlich, $106,034.
These and all other salaries totaled $11,078,285 paid during the 2016-17 school year ending June 30. The complete list was published in the July 14 Harlan News-Advertiser public notices.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95