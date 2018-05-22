Top Academic Students Honored

REGIONAL -- Eleven students will graduate this week with the highest distinction at Harlan Community High School, ranked as the top senior students at HCHS based on grade point average.

The students will be recognized during commencement ceremonies to be held Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m. at the Harlan Community High School gymnasium.

Those students earning highest academic honors include Alexis Irlbeck (James Irlbeck and Mandi True), Kaitlyn Feldman (Mike and Lisa Feldman), Kara Rueschenberg (Joe and Amy Rueschenberg), Aydin Jacobs (Mark and Kayla Jacobs), Alana Monson (Jason and Michele Monson), Kaleb Kaster (Bryan and Amy Kaster), Will Hoffmann and Dave Hoffmann (Pat and Amy Hoffmann), Chad Schechinger (Chad and Amberley Schechinger), Drew Voge (Dave and Angela Voge), and Haley Leinen (Scott and Dena Leinen).

Harlan Community High School will graduate approximately 136 students in its 131st-annual commencement exercises.

The HCHS Band under the direction of William Kearney will present a concert starting at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium, and also will perform the processional, Pomp and Circumstance by Elgar, and the recessional, Crown Imperial, by Weldon.

The class motto this year is Do not follow where the path leads. Rather, go where there is no path and leave a trail.

