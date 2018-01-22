HARLAN – Chef Kelly Littlefield will participate in The Taste of Elegance cooking competition Monday, Jan. 22 in Des Moines, with hopes of garnering a $1,000 top prize and trip to the National Pork Summit.

Littlefield, a chef at Milk & Honey farm-to-table restaurant in downtown Harlan, is excited to participate in the event, a professional chef competition hosted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association with Iowa pork as the center of the plate. The competition will crown Iowa’s best pork chef in fine dining.

The 32nd annual Iowa Taste of Elegance will be held at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines. Besides the top award, a plaque and monetary awards will be presented to the top three chefs and people’s choice award.

The competition is limited to 12 chefs, challenged with creating an unforgettable entrée with country style ribs. The unique event celebrates Iowa pork while joining farmers from across Iowa with consumers who love their product.

