Harlan’s Bill Reid was excited to reach the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, but said it isn’t something he would tackle again as it was one of the most physically demanding adventures he has had.This is one of the small huts Reid stayed in at check points.

On top of the World

Mon, 12/17/2018 - 4:17pm admin
Harlan’s Bill Reid scales Mount Kilimanjaro

HARLAN – There’s no doubt that Bill Reid considers himself sort of an adventurer.  He’s traveled the world, done mud runs, half marathons, hang gliding, parachuting and scuba diving, just to name a few.
    So when the opportunity came to scale to the top of one of the world’s highest mountains, he didn’t give it a second thought.
    “I did it on a challenge, and like a fool I said okay,” Reid chuckled as he recounted the difficulty of trudging up Mt. Kilimanjaro in late October.  
    Originally booked for a Tanzania safari and trip to Victoria Falls, a waterfall in southern Africa on the Zambezi River at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, Reid thought the mountain climb would be a great experience, but in all honesty he said he had no idea what lay ahead.
    “I hated all of it…but I was proud I made it to the top,” Reid said.  “You couldn’t pay me to do it again,” he said laughing.
 

