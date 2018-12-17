On top of the World

HARLAN – There’s no doubt that Bill Reid considers himself sort of an adventurer. He’s traveled the world, done mud runs, half marathons, hang gliding, parachuting and scuba diving, just to name a few.

So when the opportunity came to scale to the top of one of the world’s highest mountains, he didn’t give it a second thought.

“I did it on a challenge, and like a fool I said okay,” Reid chuckled as he recounted the difficulty of trudging up Mt. Kilimanjaro in late October.

Originally booked for a Tanzania safari and trip to Victoria Falls, a waterfall in southern Africa on the Zambezi River at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, Reid thought the mountain climb would be a great experience, but in all honesty he said he had no idea what lay ahead.

“I hated all of it…but I was proud I made it to the top,” Reid said. “You couldn’t pay me to do it again,” he said laughing.

