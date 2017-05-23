Tornado touches down near Corley, See Video

https://youtu.be/6zTFaObJqi8

REGIONAL -- Tornadic activity trampled through Shelby County Tuesday night, May 16.

The activity, illustrated in bright, white flashes of lightning and heard in the long, low rumbles of thunder, caused damage in both Shelby and Harlan.

No one was injured, according to Shelby County Emergency Management Director Bob Seivert.

The storm was first anticipated when a severe thunderstorm watch was issued at 5:24 p.m.

A little over an hour later, at 6:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued.

Seivert said that this was when spotters were placed out around Shelby County.

The spotters can be anyone from law enforcement to the workers of emergency management themselves.

