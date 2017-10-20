Tractor, auger overturn in accident near Defiance

DEFIANCE – A semi and tractor pulling a grain auger were involved in an accident on Highway 59 at the corner of Main St. near Defiance Thursday afternoon, Oct. 12.

According to Iowa State Patrol reports, a tractor driven by Jared J. Anastasi, 41, Manilla, was southbound in the turning lane on Highway 59. A semi and trailer also was in the southbound turning lane behind the tractor and auger, blocking other southbound traffic from seeing the tractor and auger.

A 2015 Freightliner driven by Glenn Leroy Schulte, 54, Lytton, also was southbound on Highway 59. As the tractor turned east, the auger swung into the southbound lane of traffic. The Schulte semi struck the auger. The tractor and auger came to rest on their sides in the intersection, and the semi came to rest on the west shoulder of the highway.

Damages were estimated at $12,000 to the Schulte semi and $25,000 to the Anastasi vehicle. No charges were filed.

