Trails group receives $100,000 grant; closer to goal

REGIONAL -- The Shelby County Trails Board's application for the Wellmark Foundation's Large Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) $100,000 Grant has been approved.

These funds will be used along with other funds to build a Ballpark to Ballpark trail along Highway 191 in western Shelby County. This Portsmouth to Panama trail will be a multi-use concrete trail that features covered bridges and public art.

The contingency to this grant is that the funds have to be matched 100 percent by the trails board, which has been busy in recent years fund-raising for the project.

Bob Mortenson, president of the trails board, said they have until August 24 to match the funds and they are currently two thirds of the way there.

Mortenson said the good things about these funds is it is a "cash up front" grant, therefore, none of the funds have to be reimbursed.

Various fund-raisers throughout the rest of the summer will hopefully make up the rest of these funds, he said.

The Shelby County Trails recently hosted the Tour de Tivoli at Tivoli Fest in Elk Horn as a first fund-raiser of the summer. The funds from that event go towards the trails "war vault" and will be used for future projects. They also plan to have a fund-raising event with a band and food on July 22 in Panama at either the ball field or the church hall, depending on weather.

