TRAINING BURN
HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department had the opportunity on April 3 to perform some very practical training on a vacant structure at 505 Dye St. that needed demolition. Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said the live training event was very successful and the training officers reached objectives on training for offensive attack: Interior fire attack, search and rescue, ventilation, accountability. Defensive fire attack: water applications, fire behavior, water curtain to protect adjacent exposures and pumping operations.
