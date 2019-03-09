Training Burn
HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department conducted a training burn on this residence at 501 7th St., allowing firefighters to work on their skills knocking down a fire from the inside and outside. See more photos inside today’s Harlan News-Advertiser.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95