Home / Home

Training Burn

Tue, 09/03/2019 - 8:41am admin

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department conducted a training burn on this residence at 501 7th St., allowing firefighters to work on their skills knocking down a fire from the inside and outside.  See more photos inside today’s Harlan News-Advertiser.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here