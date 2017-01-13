TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED - ICE COVERS THE COUNTY - ICE/RAIN/SNOW warning remains in effect thru Tuesday at 3 am - Courthouse is CLOSED as are many businesses call before leaving your home to verify the business is open
Monday, January 16
• Myrtue Medical Center's Drugs & Kids educational at 5 p.m. at Myrtue will be rescheduled.
• Myrtue Medical Center's Live Health educational at 10:30 am at Myrtue. Rescheduled to Thurs., Jan. 19 at two times and locations. 10:45 am - Wellness Center and at noon in the MMC Auble Room.
• Harlan Vet closed
• Shelby County Courthouse
• Harlan Senior Center
• Petersen Family Wellness
• No Meals on Wheels today
