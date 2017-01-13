TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED - SEE VIDEO BELOW - 2nd wave coming tonight - ICE/RAIN/SNOW warning remains thru Tuesday at 3 am - Courthouse is CLOSED as are many businesses call before leaving your home to verify the business is open
Video - https://youtu.be/_KlR3aBmf_I
• School is cancelled for Tues., Jan. 17
• Call businesses before venturing out....have no other pending closures as of 4 pm on Mon., Jan. 16
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95