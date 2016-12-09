Traveling photo memorial of Iowa fallen on display at Greenridge

IRWIN - “We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom,” said Bill Williams, co-creator of the memorial.

“While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”

A very emotional memorial, “Remembering Our Fallen,” is a stark reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by soldiers from Iowa killed in The War on Terror while wearing our country’s uniform in a war zone. The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of each of Iowa’s Fallen, is traveling throughout the state and will be coming to the Greenridge Steam and Gas Engine Antique Show in Irwin.