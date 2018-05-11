REGIONAL -- On Saturday, Oct. 6, IKM-Manning’s Coby Fineran and Beth Hagedorn attended the Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, a national one-day celebration of the trucking company industry, allied partners and law enforcement all working together to help raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

The morning started started off with an auction to see which three trucks would lead the Convoy, which raised a total of $20,000. Iowa’s law enforcement officers then escorted the convoy from Veterans Parkway and traveled 20 miles to the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Special Olympics Iowa athletes and families, community organizations, companies and law enforcement agencies welcomed the truckers as they entered the fairgrounds for lunch, and a celebration with awards to recognize participating truckers for the support they give to Special Olympics.