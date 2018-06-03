Home / Home
Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Weather Announcements and Closures

Tue, 03/06/2018 - 9:07am admin

• No School:
   Harlan Community
   Shelby County Catholic Schools
   Harlan Head Start
​   AHSTW

• The City of Harlan Public Works Department will be snow plowing  throughout the day today, Tuesday. The City is asking for  voluntary off-street parking today AND tomorrow to assist the Public  Works Department with snow removal. “The City of Harlan appreciates your cooperation.”

• Iowa Community Kitchen at the First Baptist Church in Harlan closed today.
​• No Classes at Petersen Family Wellness Center in Harlan today.

