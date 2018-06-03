Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Weather Announcements and Closures

• No School:

Harlan Community

Shelby County Catholic Schools

Harlan Head Start

​ AHSTW

• The City of Harlan Public Works Department will be snow plowing throughout the day today, Tuesday. The City is asking for voluntary off-street parking today AND tomorrow to assist the Public Works Department with snow removal. “The City of Harlan appreciates your cooperation.”

• Iowa Community Kitchen at the First Baptist Church in Harlan closed today.

​• No Classes at Petersen Family Wellness Center in Harlan today.