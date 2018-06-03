Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Weather Announcements and Closures
• No School:
Harlan Community
Shelby County Catholic Schools
Harlan Head Start
AHSTW
• The City of Harlan Public Works Department will be snow plowing throughout the day today, Tuesday. The City is asking for voluntary off-street parking today AND tomorrow to assist the Public Works Department with snow removal. “The City of Harlan appreciates your cooperation.”
• Iowa Community Kitchen at the First Baptist Church in Harlan closed today.
• No Classes at Petersen Family Wellness Center in Harlan today.
