Turning Day Into Night

REGIONAL -- On August 21st, a total solar eclipse will be turning day to night for 14 states in the nation.

The coast-to-coast event is being called the “national eclipse” as it is the first total eclipse to exclusively span over the U.S. mainland since the nation’s founding in 1776. It is the first to be witnessed in the U.S. mainland since 1979, when another spanned over a spattering of five northwestern states.

The next total solar eclipse in America will be seen in 2024, when the path of totality will travel northeast from Texas to Maine. After this, the next total eclipse to take more than two states will be in 2045.

The spectacle will start at 12:15 p.m. A lunar shadow – 73 miles wide – will take precisely one hour and 33 minutes to travel from Oregon to South Carolina, creating continuous observation for 90 minutes. The path of the national eclipse’s totality, or the areas where you can experience the total phase, spans through only a small part of Iowa that straddles the southwest state border.