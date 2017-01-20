Home / Home

Two Bald Eagle Sightings

Fri, 01/20/2017

Two area residents contacted the Harlan Newspapers on Thurs., Jan. 19 and Friday, Jan. 20 seeing a Bald Eagle feasting on a roadside carcass just west and south of HCHS at Durant and Hwy 59. In both instances staff from the Harlan Newspapers attempted to get to the scene to take a photo, but the Bald Eagle had been scared away.

If you catch a photo of the Bald Eagle send it our way at news2@harlanonline.com. The attached photo was taken by a Harlanite out his car window as he drove by.

