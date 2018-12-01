Tyrrel new HMU board chairman

HARLAN -- Dave Tyrrel will be the Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees chairman starting Jan. 1, replacing Mike Jones.

Nella Seivert was chosen vice-chair and chairman elect.

In other action at their December 28 meeting, the board approved a contract with Cahoy Group to do an “oxy-blasting” of five water source wells as part of the regular well rehabilitations. The work, at a cost of $19,910, will begin in the spring.

The board also approved the bid of Camblin Plumbing and Heating for an A/C and furnace installation at the Exchange Street Substation. The bid of $5,485 was $1,981 better than one submitted by Petsche Mechanical.

The January 11 scheduled electronic meeting will now be a regular, in-person meeting to allow final approval of financing details on HMU’s telecom note proposal.

That note will finance fiber to home inside service connections. The extension allows local banks more time to review and participate in the note bidding.

