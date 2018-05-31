Union reps. request resolution from supervisors
COUNTY – Shelby County has taken no action regarding a union request to adopt a resolution in support of Shelby County employees and collective bargaining units.
On Tuesday, May 22, Shelby County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles Parkhurst read a statement that said it is good for the board to receive information by the union and allow employees to share their thoughts.
