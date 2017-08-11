Unofficial Results-Shelby County City Election Nov. 7, 2017
Unofficial Shelby County city election results from Nov. 7, 2017 are:
Mayor: Mike Kolbe - Council Member at Large: Sharon Kroger - Council Member Ward 1: Jay Christensen - Council Member Ward 3: Jeanna Rudolph. See Friday's News-Advertiser for more information and results.
