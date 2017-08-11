Home / Home

Unofficial Results-Shelby County City Election Nov. 7, 2017

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 10:52am admin

Unofficial Shelby County city election results from Nov. 7, 2017 are:

Mayor: Mike Kolbe - Council Member at Large: Sharon Kroger - Council Member Ward 1: Jay Christensen - Council Member Ward 3: Jeanna Rudolph. See Friday's News-Advertiser for more information and results.

 

