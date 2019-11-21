Urban chickens proposal dead

HARLAN -- The Harlan City Council has decided not to proceed with a proposal to allow chicken raising within the city limits of town.

At its Tuesday, Nov. 5 board meeting, council members and the mayor said they had received more negative responses to the proposal than positive. To proceed with further investigation into the proposal would not be prudent, they said.

The council voted 5-1 not to proceed, with Dave Miller casting the lone dissenting vote.

The proposal was brought to the council recently from a resident who was hoping to raise chickens in his back yard as part of a project for his children. The council took it under advisement and directed administration to review the matter.

In the meantime, the council heard from the public, which in the majority said they don’t want chickens in the city.