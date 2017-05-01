Urban renewal amendment okayed
COUNTY – Shelby County has approved an amendment to its urban renewal plan, which will allow the county to recoup costs through tax increment financing for specific bridge replacements and/or improvements.
The county’s board of supervisors unanimously approved the amendment, along with an ordinance providing for the division of taxes levied on property in the urban renewal plan. The purpose of the ordinance is to create a special fund to finance projects in the urban renewal area, and recoup the costs through tax increment financing.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95