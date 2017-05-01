Urban renewal amendment okayed

COUNTY – Shelby County has approved an amendment to its urban renewal plan, which will allow the county to recoup costs through tax increment financing for specific bridge replacements and/or improvements.

The county’s board of supervisors unanimously approved the amendment, along with an ordinance providing for the division of taxes levied on property in the urban renewal plan. The purpose of the ordinance is to create a special fund to finance projects in the urban renewal area, and recoup the costs through tax increment financing.