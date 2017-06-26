Utilities board discusses rate changes

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities spent part of their June 8 board meeting discussing possible rate changes for water and electricity, though no formal action was taken. No action is expected on gas rates.

Discussed were changes that could go into effect August 1, including a modification to the rate table for electricity use that was proposed following a recent rate table study.

The various usage levels were combined into fewer “steps” and an additional one-cents per KWH was added to usage rates but deducted from the fuel adjustment charge.

Management says the end result will make it easier to figure costs, but in almost all cases, will not result in a rate increase to the end users.

Water rate increases have been proposed for July 1 but are going to be moved back to at least August 1. These rate increases were planned and part of the new budget. They, too, see various “steps” of usage combined to more flat rates per thousand gallons of use.

