Utilities, city bump up chamber contributions
HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities and the City of Harlan will be increasing their contributions to the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, following actions this past week.
The HMU Board has agreed to increase its industrial development contribution from $25,000 to $40,000 beginning with the HMU fiscal year July 1. Management said the money would come equally from the electric and gas utilities budgets.
