Utilities seeking new accounting representative

HARLAN -- Current financial services provider CFO Systems, has announced they will not renew their contract with Harlan Municipal Utilities, and the HMU board directed CEO Ken Weber to seek bids from others that might be interested.

The work entails about five days of effort per month on reports for the HMU board’s review. At one time, those duties were done in-house, but staff reduction and realignment changed duties.

In other action, the board approved soliciting bids and proposed a public hearing for work on the 12th Street elevated water storage tank.

Work will include a new exterior coating and a wet riser pipe replacement. The estimated $280,000 project was originally budgeted for last year but rolled over to the fiscal current year.

