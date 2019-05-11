Vehicles damaged in Highway 59 accident Wednesday
HARLAN — At least three vehicles were involved in an accident about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 on Highway 59 just south of Harlan near the Monogram Prepared Meats plant. No other details were available as of press time Thursday morning.
