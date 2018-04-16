Victim disheartened by lack of effort; apathy and status quo

On page 4A of today’s Harlan News-Advertiser is a letter to the editor from Lori Minor, referencing the sexual abuse allegations against former Harlan Physician Dr. Wing-Tai Fung. Minor was the victim who was the subject of a Rekha Basu article, and group of articles, chronicling the alleged abuse by the doctor, that appeared in the Des Moines Register in February.

In her letter, Minor calls out public officials and the community at-large for what she deems as “apathy” surrounding the results of the investigative piece, and a sense of not disrupting the “status quo” in the community by speaking out. She said since the articles ran, she has been contacted by others who allegedly were abused by Fung. “I have been watching the Harlan paper for any indication that any of you might have been appalled enough about a physician in your community who sexually assaulted girls for over 30 years to think about coming together to look at the situation and how it could have happened for so long...to so many,” she says.