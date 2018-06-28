Videos - storm battles Harlan and Shelby County at 10:30 am
The Harlan Newspaper scanner was chattering busily on Thurs., June 28 at 10:30 am with a giant red blob of storms heading directly for Shelby County.
Rainfall estimated at .85 to 1”, plus hail...wind speeds up to 70-mph from the NW.
Reports throughout the County of downed power lines and tree limbs in roadways were abundant on the scanner.
Here’s two quick videos of Harlan before the storm and after. Even though our iPhone brightened the video up at the beginning it seemed like it was 10 pm at night, and Mike Kolbe was at his home without power when he took these videos along Hwy 44/Chatburn Avenue. Second video of near Pioneer Park in Harlan. The Park suffered minimal damage but tree limbs throughout the City didn’t fair so well.
