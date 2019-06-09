VIKING SPIRIT!
AVOCA -- AHSTW junior Sophia Platt performs with the flag corps during halftime of the Viking football game vs. Underwood Friday evening, Aug. 30. The Vikings suffered a tough home loss to the Eagles, 55-6, but hope to bounce back at Shenandoah this week. See all the football highlights from area contests inside today on the sports pages.
