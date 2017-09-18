Vikings Know What’s Up! homecoming theme at AHSTW
AVOCA -- AHSTW will host homecoming activities next week under the theme Vikings Know What’s Up!, and a variety of exciting events will be held throughout the week.
King and queen candidates have been selected, and the king and queen will be crowned at a formal coronation ceremony scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the secondary gym with the Viking Booster’s Homecoming Auction to follow at the Avoca American Legion. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The AHSTW Volunteer of the Year also will be announced in recognition of all the time given to help home sporting events run smoothly.
