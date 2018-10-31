Volunteers for Lights on Courthouse Square needed Sun., Nov. 4
This Sunday November 4th, we are looking for volunteers to put up the lights in the Court House Square.
We are meeting at 10 A.M. at the courtyard.
We need trucks, ladders. a couple bucket trucks, extension poles to put up lights on the trees.
We need lots of bodies to help put up the displays around the courtyard.
The more people that show up, the faster we can get it all done.
See you this Sunday at 10 AM. If you want to come earlier, we will have work for you to do.
Please spread the word...Denny Sieimers
