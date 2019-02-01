Volunteers needed to assist with Christmas lights removal this Saturday
HARLAN - Volunteers are needed to assist with the removal of Christmas lights in downtown Harlan on Saturday, January 5 at 9 a.m. on the Courthouse Square.
If you can help the Harlan The Christmas City and Friends of Downtown your assistance will be greatly appreciated.
Or if you’d like to donate you may do so online at gofundme.com/harlan-iowa-christmas-lights or by mailing your donations to Harlan - The Christmas City, P O Box 4, Harlan IA 51537
