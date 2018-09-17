Volunteers needed for Potter Park basketball court refinish

HARLAN – Volunteer John Leinberger is proposing a Potter Park basketball court renovation this month, has secured donations, and now is looking for volunteers.

Leinberger said he has secured all the funding for the project and is in the process of getting the materials and supplies. Upwards of 15 volunteers are needed to help with renovations at the basketball court on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.

Plans are to repaint the basketball rims, backboards, hoop poles, court lines, court name and add a community-themed image at half court. Renovations could take from 3-5 hours to complete.

A lunch of brats, hot dogs and fruit will be provided. The first 15 people to arrive and stay until lunch will be served first.

