Voters approve HCS ISL/PPEL proposals

HARLAN -- Nearly a year after Harlan Community voters defeated proposals to extend Instructional Support and Physical Plant and Equipment levies for the Harlan Community Schools, those same voters did an about face and threw their support behind both issues in Tuesday’s general election.

In a significant turnaround, each measure received an approximate 20 percent bump in support from a year ago. Voters gave the ISL a 62.5 percent approval and the PPEL a 63.69 percent approval on Tuesday’s ballot.

Both needed a simple majority to pass. Each was for renewal only and no new taxation.